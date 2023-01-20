Northbound Interstate 25 near Longmont in Weld County closed after serious crash
Two semi trucks and three cars were involved in a crash in on Interstate 25 in Weld County early Friday afternoon.
Emergency officials shut down northbound I-25 just north of Highway 66.
A tweet from Mountain View Fire Rescue showed a heavily damaged vehicle on the highway and the northbound lanes blocked by emergency vehicles.
Three people were taken to the hospital, one with serious bodily injury.
