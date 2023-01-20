Northbound Interstate 25 near Longmont in Weld County closed after serious crash

Copter4 flies over crash on Interstate 25

Two semi trucks and three cars were involved in a crash in on Interstate 25 in Weld County early Friday afternoon.

Emergency officials shut down northbound I-25 just north of Highway 66.

A tweet from Mountain View Fire Rescue showed a heavily damaged vehicle on the highway and the northbound lanes blocked by emergency vehicles.

Three people were taken to the hospital, one with serious bodily injury.

#I25 northbound: Road closed due to a crash between CO 66 and Exit 245 - Mead. https://t.co/z1jiLuQzn2 — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) January 20, 2023