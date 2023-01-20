Watch CBS News
Northbound Interstate 25 near Longmont in Weld County closed after serious crash

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Two semi trucks and three cars were involved in a crash in on Interstate 25 in Weld County early Friday afternoon.

Emergency officials shut down northbound I-25 just north of Highway 66.

A tweet from Mountain View Fire Rescue showed a heavily damaged vehicle on the highway and the northbound lanes blocked by emergency vehicles.

Three people were taken to the hospital, one with serious bodily injury. 

First published on January 20, 2023 / 1:25 PM

