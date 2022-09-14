Aurora plans for dramatic changes to the area of Havana Street, 11th Avenue and Del Mark Parkway

A busy intersection in Aurora will be safer thanks to feedback from residents. The city is launching a project to improve safety and mobility in the intersection of Havana Street, 11th Avenue and Del Mar Parkway.

Del Mar Parkway intersects Havana Street and 11th Avenue diagonally.

Jana Krell, senior engineer with the City of Aurora, says these arterial roads are busy. Krell joined other city officials near the intersection Tuesday to ask for community input.

"11th, Havana and Del Mar is a triangular intersection that has caused a lot of confusion over the years," said Krell. "When a lot of different intersections come together in a non-perpendicular way, cars can misunderstand which way to turn or possibly go the wrong way."

Aurora police said there have been more than 70 accidents in this intersection since 2018. One driver died last year.

The city says the project will make roadway, sidewalk and drainage improvements, in addition to rebuilding five traffic signals. Changes will also include constructing auxiliary and turn lanes, plus improving pedestrian and bus stops.

"This project is an opportunity to improve the safety and provide better visibility for the pedestrians and drivers in the area," said Krell.

Colleen, a 71-year-old neighbor, bikes throughout the area.

"I prefer bike paths over streets, but you have to get on the street to get to the bike path," said Colleen. "You do what you can, but it's still a little bit scary. Today I just kept hoping I would get home."

The city is funding the project design. They were awarded grant funding for construction. The Colorado Department of Transportation, along with matching city funds, will pay for construction. The city plans to finalize the design next year.

Construction is expected to begin in fall 2023.

For more information visit EngageAurora.org/DelMarTriangle.