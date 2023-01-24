International Snow Sculpture Championships begin in Breckenridge

It's a Colorado competition that draws global attention, bringing in teams from all over the world.

The International Snow Sculpture Championships began in Breckenridge Monday.

The 12 International Snow Sculpture Teams this year are Denmark, Germany – Bavaria, Germany, Great Britain, India – Castillo, Italy, Lithuania, Switzerland, USA – Breckenridge, CO, USA – Vermont, USA – Wisconsin – Snowblind, USA – Wisconsin – Tomczak.

Michael Wamann, with Team Switzerland, said the people here are a huge part of why they come from their old cold habitat to ours.

"It's like a big family all the time," Wamann said, carving tool in hand. "You see some faces you saw before, it is a big hello every time." While there's a competitive aspect to the sculpting, it's never mean-spirited.

Michael Wamann, an ice sculptor with Team Switzerland. CBS

"More family stuff, not the competition, you see these guys, sculptors, that is the most interesting part for us. It is not rank A, 1,2,3 it doesn't matter."

The famous snow is reportedly even better quality this year because of some slight tweaks in the way they farm the stuff. Folks starting off the ceremony referenced the snow going into the cube molds looking like "butter."

"It's the reason we come all the way to Breckenridge because the snow is excellent," Wamann said. "If you want to do a piece like we do, you need excellent."

The team traveling the furthest was Team India, Mridul Upadhyay was kind enough to speak with CBS News COlorado's Spencer Wilson about their design and the effort it takes to compete here.

"This is the most loved championship that we have, we always are excited to be here with so many friends," Upadhyay said, after traveling for more than a day to get to the other side of the world.

They are hoping to inspire thoughtful retrospectives on how human conditioning and societal pressures shape who we become - with a statue they will shape from frozen water.

"What does an Indian mean to be, what does it mean to be a man? Or let's say, Hindu or Christian? What does it mean to be? All of that becomes socialization," Upadhyay said.

The event is free to the public and runs until February 1st, although you do need to make a reservation if you are trying to see the sculptures on Saturday the 28th after judging. Find free tickets here.