International program aims to make travel more affordable for Colorado teens

Traveling the world is a goal for many, but expenses can add up quickly. A global nonprofit wants to make that dream a reality for Colorado teens, increasing travel equity.

Adolesco offers a cultural exchange program that aims to remove cost barriers to studying abroad through an affordable option.

Fayette Sorce has used Adolesco to expand her horizons. She says being a teenager, in and of itself, can be a whirlwind.

"I'm a student; I'm a junior in high school right now. It's a little stressful, but also really fun," said Fayette.

Linda Meuti (left) and Fayette Sorce (right) Sorce family

Fayette lives in Colorado, as does Linda Meuti, who is from Rome, Italy, for the time being. The two are best friends who've navigated the ups and downs of life together. They've switched homes on different sides of the world, living together through Adolesco programming.

"If you like Type-2 fun, you should look at Adolesco. It's not an edited trip to travel and see the sights. You design the trip, you host a child, they have an extra sibling. We felt like that's where the best growth would come from," said Fayette's mom, Erin Sorce.

Adolesco specializes in family-centered language immersion and cultural exchanges, providing Colorado youth ages 9-17 with an international experience for up to three months, priced at $2,000.

Sorce family

Erin Sorce first discovered the program during the pandemic.

"The price is substantially lower than other programs," she said. "I was a little nervous, but I talked with my guide, and she said, 'You have to take a leap of faith.' I'm going to get teary talking about it."

She continued, "Our family has benefited. It's been really educational as parents. It really does become a 'Brady Bunch.'"

Both Fayette and Linda echo those sentiments.

"My family on my dad's side is connected to Italy, so I always really wanted to go and experience the culture that my family experienced. I got to do that," said Fayette.

Sorce family

"I learned how to be more responsible and how to take care of myself when my parents and family are not around me. I learned a new language. I got to see many places, New York, Boston. It was a very great experience for me, and I got to live my American dream," Linda shared.

For the duo, the lessons learned are invaluable.

"I learned that fear is temporary because going is terrifying, the connections and the family that you make is worth the temporary fear. Even though things are scary, they're only scary for a little bit," said Fayette.

Those who are interested and want to apply to Adolesco can find out more here.