Watch CBS News
Local News

Interlaken Fire burning in southwestern Colorado 95% contained

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

How prescribed burns help fire crews during wildfire season in Colorado
How prescribed burns help fire crews during wildfire season in Colorado 02:42

The Interlaken Fire burning in southwestern Colorado was 95% contained on Friday morning after burning a total of 698 acres, according to the latest update. The wildfire located near Twin Lakes about 20 miles south of Leadville, was reported on the afternoon of June 11. 

wildfire.png
The Interlaken Fire CBS

After better mapping, fire officials reduced the acreage burned from 748 to 698 acres. They also said that fire crews gained ground on the wildfire thanks to some precipitation that diminished fire activity. 

Those areas affected by the closures are being reevaluated but "the closure cannot be fully lifted until the area is safe for outdoor enthusiasts to enter."

Several recreation sites, campgrounds and trails have reopened, but there is still a closure in effect. 

firefighters-brush-interlaken-fire.jpg
Firefighters clear brush away from the fireline in the Interlaken Fire.  Forest Service

A U.S. Forest Service Fire investigator determined the fire was sparked by an abandoned campfire. The campfire was discovered about 60 yards from the Interlaken Trail and 1.5 miles from the trailhead.

interlaken-fire-update-interlaken-fire-info-1.jpg
National Forest Service

Investigators did not have leads for who left the campfire upon determining the cause. Anyone with information about campers with a fire near the Interlaken Resort between June 7 and June 11 is asked to call the tip line at 303-275-5266.    

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

First published on June 21, 2024 / 10:42 AM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.