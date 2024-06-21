Interlaken Fire burning in southwestern Colorado 95% contained

How prescribed burns help fire crews during wildfire season in Colorado

How prescribed burns help fire crews during wildfire season in Colorado

How prescribed burns help fire crews during wildfire season in Colorado

The Interlaken Fire burning in southwestern Colorado was 95% contained on Friday morning after burning a total of 698 acres, according to the latest update. The wildfire located near Twin Lakes about 20 miles south of Leadville, was reported on the afternoon of June 11.

The Interlaken Fire CBS

After better mapping, fire officials reduced the acreage burned from 748 to 698 acres. They also said that fire crews gained ground on the wildfire thanks to some precipitation that diminished fire activity.

Those areas affected by the closures are being reevaluated but "the closure cannot be fully lifted until the area is safe for outdoor enthusiasts to enter."

Several recreation sites, campgrounds and trails have reopened, but there is still a closure in effect.

Firefighters clear brush away from the fireline in the Interlaken Fire. Forest Service

A U.S. Forest Service Fire investigator determined the fire was sparked by an abandoned campfire. The campfire was discovered about 60 yards from the Interlaken Trail and 1.5 miles from the trailhead.

National Forest Service

Investigators did not have leads for who left the campfire upon determining the cause. Anyone with information about campers with a fire near the Interlaken Resort between June 7 and June 11 is asked to call the tip line at 303-275-5266.