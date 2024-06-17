Crews get upper hand on Interlaken Fire burning in southwestern Colorado

Fire crews continued to get the upper hand on the Interlaken Fire burning in southwestern Colorado. On Monday morning, the Forest Service said the fire had burned 731 acres and was 86% contained.

Firefighters clear brush away from the fireline in the Interlaken Fire. Forest Service

Some residents who live near the fire burning in Lake County were asked to evacuate last week. All pre-evacuation notices were listed on Sunday.

A U.S. Forest Service Fire investigator determined the fire was sparked by an abandoned campfire. The campfire was discovered about 60 yards from the Interlaken Trail and 1.5 miles from the trailhead.

National Forest Service

The fire is located near Twin Lakes and about 20 miles south of Leadville. It was first reported early on Tuesday afternoon and it sent a large plume of smoke up into the blue sky.

Inversion smoke may impact the Twin Lakes and Hwy 82 corridor during morning and evening hours on Monday. A Red Flag Warning and fire weather watch was put into place until 8 p.m. Monday for hot, dry, windy conditions.

The CBS News Colorado helicopter flew over the fire burning in Lake County on Wednesday. CBS

Investigators did not have leads for who left the campfire upon determining the cause. Anyone with information about campers with a fire near the Interlaken Resort between June 7 and June 11 is asked to call the tip line at 303-275-5266.