"Inside Out 2" tops "Frozen 2" as highest-grossing animated movie of all time

The makers of "Inside Out 2" presumably felt unbridled joy Wednesday after the hit movie surpassed "Frozen 2" to become the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

Released June 10 by Disney's Pixar Animation Studio, "Inside Out 2" has now generated global box-office receipts of $1.46 billion, the entertainment giant said. That surpasses the $1.45 billion earned by Disney's "Frozen 2" after its release in 2019.

"Inside Out 2," which tells the tale of a teenage girl as she navigates the emotional ups and downs of adolescence, also ranks No. 13 on the list of highest-earning films, with U.S. receipts of $600 million, according to Disney.

"We knew it was really special, but no one could have predicted it would reach these record-breaking heights," Alan Bergman, co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment, said in a statement.

Rounding out the all-time top-grossing animated films, according to The Hollywood Reporter, are:

3. "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" Illumination/Universal ($1.361 billion)

4. "Frozen," Disney ($1.274 billion)

5. "Incredibles 2," Pixar/Disney ($1.242 billion)

6. "Minions," Illumination/Universal ($1.157 billion)

7. "Toy Story 4" Pixar/Disney ($1.072 billion)

8. "Despicable Me 3" Illumination/Universal ($1.032 billion)

9. "Finding Dory" Pixar/Disney ($1 billion)