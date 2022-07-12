Input welcome on proposal to open trails to e-bikes in Boulder

Boulder city officials welcome community input on allowing e-bikes on 34 miles of open space trails. The current policy prohibits e-bikes on any open space trails.

Now, officials are seeking input from the public about what should be done. They've come up with alternatives.

City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks also will hold special hours to answer questions on July 20, between noon and 2 p.m., and on July 26 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. The office is located at 2520 55th Street.

Community members can also provide feedback online on City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks' preliminary e-bike proposal through Monday, Aug. 8.