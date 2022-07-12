Watch CBS News
Local News

Input welcome on proposal to open trails to e-bikes in Boulder

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Input welcome on proposal to open trails to e-bikes in Boulder
Input welcome on proposal to open trails to e-bikes in Boulder 00:28

Boulder city officials welcome community input on allowing e-bikes on 34 miles of open space trails. The current policy prohibits e-bikes on any open space trails.

Now, officials are seeking input from the public about what should be done. They've come up with alternatives.

City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks also will hold special hours to answer questions on July 20, between noon and 2 p.m., and on July 26 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. The office is located at 2520 55th Street.

Community members can also provide feedback online on City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks' preliminary e-bike proposal through Monday, Aug. 8.

CBSColorado.com Staff
kcnc-cbs-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First.

First published on July 11, 2022 / 9:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.