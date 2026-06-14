Injured man lifted out of Colorado construction site trench after nearly a day trapped in it

An unidentified man was rescued Saturday night from a trench at a Wheat Ridge construction site after a passerby heard his cries for help.

The passerby found the man inside a construction zone near North Crossing Drive and Clear Creek Drive just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.

Firefighters work Saturday evening to rescue an unidentified man who fell into a trench at a Wheat Ridge construction site. The fire department stated the man may have been in the water and mud at the bottom of the trench for nearly 24 hours. West Metro Fire Rescue/Facebook

That department's crews found the man stuck in a narrow hole and lying in mud and water at the bottom of the 15-foot deep trench, the department stated in a social media post.

"It's believed he may have been there for nearly 24 hours, unable to get anyone's attention," the fire department stated.

The passerby reportedly flagged down an RTD driver who called 9-1-1.

West Metro Fire Rescue/Facebook

Firefighters reinforced the walls of the trench before two of them descended a ladder into it. The injured man was secured in a stokes basket (a type of stretcher) and lifted out with the use of a technical rope system, per the fire department.

West Metro Fire Rescue/Facebook

No man's specific injuries were not described, but West Metro did state they were non-life threatening.