Injured dirt bike rider airlifted to hospital after rescue in Colorado's Rampart Range area

Colorado search and rescue teams were able to save a dirt bike rider who was injured on a trail in Rampart Range on Saturday evening.

Douglas County Search and Rescue says it was contacted after the rider was injured on Trail 679 near Jackson Creek. They immediately deployed ATV, ground and UAV teams while the Douglas County Fire Helitack team began searching the area from above.

Douglas County Search and Rescue

The UAV team was the first to locate the injured rider and their partner, who had called for help and built a fire to keep the rider warm until rescuers arrived. The team used the drone's loudspeaker to tell the pair that help was on the way as medics and ATV crews made their way to their location.

Douglas County Search and Rescue

When they arrived, first responders determined that the rider's injuries necessitated that they be airlifted to a hospital for a higher level of treatment. Rescuers used their ATV litter system to bring the rider to the landing zone, where the HCA HealthONE AirLife medevac team picked them up.

The rider's family watched the rescue on the UAV live feed from the base.

Douglas County Search and Rescue

DCSR says the rider's partner played an important role in the rescue and stressed the importance of not riding alone, especially in remote areas.