22-year-old who's part of influx of migrants to Denver this month describes long, dangerous journey

The influx of migrants into Denver over the last week is continuing. On Sunday a migrant who only wants to be identified as "Jose" arrived in Denver after a dangerous journey to America from Venezuela. He says when he started this journey a month or two ago, entry for Venezuelans was completely legal but by the time he and his cousin got to the U.S. border, that federal policy had changed.

Here's how he made it to Denver:

22-year-old Jose came from the province of Yaracuy in Venezuela, where he was making just $40 a month as an IT technician.

"Most of my relatives are scattered all over in many countries," Jose said in Spanish. He says the poor economy and repression by the government have led all his family, including his parents, to flee Venezuela.

"There are people who have had a hard time saying things about the government," said Jose.

Jose sold all his belongings and saved for a year to make the voyage to the United States. Travelling with his cousin Willi, a 20-year-old woman, Jose fled his country on foot and by bus. After taking a boat from Colombia to Panama, the migrants made it to Monterrey, Mexico, where they say criminals targeted them.

"My cousin and my other brother were about to be kidnapped four times," said Jose.

Jose and his cousin finally crossed the border into the U.S. at El Paso, Texas. After two days there, they took a bus and arrived in Colorado on Sunday morning. Now, Jose hopes to travel to Anaheim and be reunited with his brother.

"Getting the ticket to get to California," said Jose.

While CBS Colorado was speaking with Jose, another bus full of people arrived at the shelter where the City of Denver is temporarily housing the migrants. City officials could not confirm whether the people inside were all new arrivals to Denver. The city was set to release updated numbers on how many migrants they are sheltering on Monday.

