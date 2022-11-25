Inflation could mean higher prices for Christmas trees this holiday season

The global shipping delays experienced in 2021 may result in discounted prices of artificial Christmas trees this holiday season. According to the National Tree Company some artificial trees may be up to 60% off as retailers try and unload their stockpile of trees.

"From a promotional perspective you will see anything from 35-to-50% off at certain retailers this year," said Chris Butler, CEO of National Tree Company that sells artificial Christmas trees.

While many people prefer to purchase a new and real Christmas tree every year, others like Katie and Mary Kissock say they prefer decorating artificial trees.

"That is a big tradition for us. We get together. Our lives are crazy now. Being able to have that time together is really special for us," Mary Kissock said. "I prefer a fake tree. Real trees are really messy and a lot to clean up."

"I like the convenience of it. You don't have to spend money on a new tree every year," Mary Kissock said.

Marsha Grey of the Real Christmas Tree Board said supply may be shorter than normal this year when it comes to real trees for sale, however, she does not expect any issues with people being able to purchase one if they want.

"We probably have the tightest supply we have had the last several years," Grey said.

However, inflation is expected to increase the cost of real trees this year.

"The height of the tree and the tree species are going to impact the price of that tree," Grey said.

Industry experts say inflation's impact on American households will likely bring down the budget many have for their trees, even if they are real or fake. Americans are expected to predominantly purchase trees that cost under $200 this year instead of trees that can cost up to $1,000.

The Kissocks said they are simply looking forward to spending time decorating their tree and not focusing on whether or not it is real or fake.

"It is something to look forward to each year. It brings us together and hits home. When life is crazy and you can settle down and put up Christmas and set up the holidays," Kissock said.