Infant who went missing in Colorado found in Texas

Authorities have located a two-week-old baby who went missing from Westminster, Colorado, earlier this week.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says the two-week-old boy was last seen with his father, Trenton Calloway, when he went missing on Nov. 12.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Authorities began a search for the dark blue Chrysler they believed Calloway was driving and asked the public to call 9-1-1 or the Westminster Police Department if he or the child were spotted.

On Sunday, the Westminster Police Department said the baby was located with his father in Texas and is in good health.

Information on the investigation or possible charges has not yet been released.