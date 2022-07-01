Independence Eve setup begins as Stanley Cup rally cleanup ends

As crews cleaned up from Thursday's Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup championship parade and rally at Civic Center Park, more crews were simultaneously setting up for Independence Eve. Hundreds of thousands of people showed up to celebrate the Avs on Thursday.

Street sweepers cleaned up confetti on Friday morning as power washing crews wiped away the blue and burgandy paint from in front of the City County Building.

Trucks also started to move in more equipment for Sunday's Independence Eve celebration. After a 2-year hiatus during the pandemic, this year's celebration is expected to be one of the largest.

The Civic Center Conservancy is again hosting the free concert and fireworks show at Civic Center Park in Denver.

The gates will open at 4 p.m. Sunday with food trucks and bars open in the park.

CBS News Colorado's Michelle Griego and Dominic Garcia are the hosts for the concert beginning at 5 p.m.