Watch CBS News
Local News

Independence Eve setup begins as Stanley Cup rally cleanup ends

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Independence Eve setup begins as Stanley Cup rally cleanup ends
Independence Eve setup begins as Stanley Cup rally cleanup ends 00:20

As crews cleaned up from Thursday's Colorado Avalanche Stanley Cup championship parade and rally at Civic Center Park, more crews were simultaneously setting up for Independence Eve. Hundreds of thousands of people showed up to celebrate the Avs on Thursday. 

civic-center-clean-up-prep-6vo2-transfer-frame-74.jpg
CBS

Street sweepers cleaned up confetti on Friday morning as power washing crews wiped away the blue and burgandy paint from in front of the City County Building. 

civic-center-clean-up-prep-6vo2-transfer-frame-392.jpg
CBS

Trucks also started to move in more equipment for Sunday's Independence Eve celebration. After a 2-year hiatus during the pandemic, this year's celebration is expected to be one of the largest. 

RELATED: Independence Eve: Things to know if you're headed to Denver's Civic Center Park for music & fireworks

The Civic Center Conservancy is again hosting the free concert and fireworks show at Civic Center Park in Denver.

civic-center-clean-up-prep-6vo2-transfer-frame-224.jpg
CBS

The gates will open at 4 p.m. Sunday with food trucks and bars open in the park.

CBS News Colorado's Michelle Griego and Dominic Garcia are the hosts for the concert beginning at 5 p.m.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with CBS4 News.

First published on July 1, 2022 / 4:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.