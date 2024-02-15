Improvised Shakespeare returns with extended stay at Denver Center for the Performing Arts

One of the most popular shows to regularly play at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts has returned to The Garner Galleria Theatre. The Improvised Shakespeare Company is currently showing, with unique performances never before seen anywhere else.

"We are about to do our 300th Denver show," said Blaine Swen, one of the cast members.

For those who have never been to the production, a group of actors interacts with the audience to create a new play every single night. It all begins with the audience deciding what they want the name of the play to be that night, and from there the actors improvise and tie in Shakespeare.

"It is a unique once-in-a-lifetime event," said Joey Bland, a cast member.

Every show is unique because, like the title suggests, every performance is completely made up on the spot. The actors are as surprised by the storyline each night as those in the audience.

CBS

"People, generally speaking, still enjoy (the shows after seeing them) five, six, seven, eight times," Bland said.

"Generally speaking?" Swen asked.

"I can't speak for everybody. Someone out there hates it, and if they do, why do they keep coming back?" Bland said while laughing.

The group is just as fun off stage as they are while on stage. However, they admit, every night there are visitors who come into their performance unaware of what to expect.

"There's a lot of silence at the beginning of the show as the audience figures out what is going on, as they realize they really are making it up as they go along," Swen said. "And, by a third of the way into the show, they are on board and we are running."

Nothing makes the unique nature of the show more evident than when cast members find themselves laughing at the same things taking place on stage that the audience is laughing at. After all, they are watching the comedy unfold for the first time as well.

"It's a real hodgepodge of our comedy training and Shakespeare as well, but something that can connect with the audience," Swen said.

CBS

The cast members took CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas on an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of their set, which was designed specifically for the DCPA showings. The set does not tour with them, meaning the experience visitors get in Denver is the best experience you can get with them anywhere on their tour.

"Nowhere else that we play do we have such a playground," Swen said.

The set is filled with little features which the cast members can play with, or surprise audiences with, throughout the performance.

Brendan Dowling, a cast member, said he loves seeing how their performances are inclusive for all age groups and makes people from different generations laugh.

"There was a middle school kid sitting with his dad in the front row. Then there was a couple on a date and an older couple together," Dowling recalled of a recent performance.

The cast says their production is great for people who love Shakespeare, and people who hate it. They also said it is great for people who have seen them on stage, and those who are coming for the first time.

CBS

"That is the wide field that Shakespeare has. Where we have the availability for the plays to be so different. Where they can be tragedies, romances, comedies, histories. Plays have the chance to be wildly different when people come back several times," Dowling said.

If you would like tickets for the shows, which have been extended through the end of April, visit here.

CBS News Colorado is a proud partner of the DCPA.