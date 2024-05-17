Iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile arrives in Denver

The ironic Oscar Mayer Weinermobile has made its arrival in Denver Friday morning.

Families, especially the kids, can tour this fun ride. It includes a hot dog pillow, ketchup, and mustard-colored seats and the vehicle itself is a 27-foot-long hotdog.

CBS

CBS News Colorado Traffic Reporter Brian Sherrod caught up with the driver of the Weinermobile, Aioli Anna and her co-pilot, BBQ Brady. They told CBS News Colorado anyone can get a weenie whistle and take a picture when they arrive.

The Weinermobile will be at the Children's Museum in Denver from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Friday and at the Quicktrip Block Party on C-470 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.