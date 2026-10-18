Department of Homeland Security extends GEO Group contract for Aurora detention facility

The GEO Group's contract to operate an ICE detention facility in Aurora has been extended.

Federal documents show GEO's contract with the Department of Homeland Security was set to expire on Thursday. The Department of Homeland Security extended the contract by two months, and it will expire on Dec. 15.

ICE says the extension is to avoid interrupting detention and transportation services for the facility.

GEO Group owns and operates the ICE detention center in Aurora, which holds up to 1,530 detainees and represents more than half of the available detention space in the State of Colorado. The company has provided detention services to ICE since April 1987.

The documents show that ICE expects to award a larger 10-year contract in the near future. The bidding process for the longer contract is underway.