Ice Castles will open 2 locations in Colorado before Christmas

Ice castles are coming to Colorado next week

The popular Ice Castles will return to Cripple Creek in Colorado's high country this month as well as a second location in Eagle.

File photo of the Ice Castles in 2018 in Dillon, Colorado. Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The ice castles will open on Dec. 19. Setup for both Ice Castles locations will start in late October.

The ice castles typically open in late December and this year are expected to stay open until Feb. 23, weather-dependent. The attraction includes slides, towers, tunnels and frozen archways, and they light up with different colored lights and include music.

Last year was the first time Cripple Creek has hosted the attraction. Town leaders there say it pairs well with their annual Ice Festival which takes place in mid-February.

People can reserve tickets at icecastles.com.