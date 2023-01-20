"I don't have any faith in the law:" Sheneen McClain discusses son's case moving forward

For months, Sheneen McClain has waited for the men accused of killing her son to answer a judge.

"It would be nice if the criminal part of my son's justice could move forward," McClain said.

After multiple delays in their arraignments, the five men involved in Elijah McClain's death are expected to enter guilty or not guilty pleas.

McClain says she isn't counting on any of it.

"I don't have any faith, in the judicial system. I don't have any faith in Aurora Police department. I don't have any faith in the laws," she said.

A judge has already decided to have three separate trials.

The two paramedics, Peter Cichuniec and Jeremy Cooper, who injected McClain with ketamine will be tried together.

Officer Nathan Woodyard, who applied the carotid hold, will be tried by himself and there will be one trial for officers Randy Roedema and Jason Rosenblatt, who responded to the call.

"It's no wonder you know I wasn't even surprised. I was disgusted because: Sitting through one trial, like you said, is going to be horrendous. But sitting through three," McClain said, shaking her head.

While she will continue to be an advocate for her son, she says on Friday it will not be from inside the courtroom.

"I have found myself going out there on numerous occasions, and to only be there for five minutes, literally, it's that disappointing. It's discouraging, and no one's going to discourage me for fighting for my son," she said.

Ahead of the arraignment on Friday afternoon, CBS News Colorado obtained an internal email that was sent to Aurora police officers telling them to come to work in full uniform citing McClain's hearing, saying although there is no known intel of any protests, the department will be prepared in any event.