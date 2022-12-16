I-76 closed from Brush to Nebraska state line due to adverse driving conditions, crashes

I-76 closed from Brush to Nebraska state line due to adverse driving conditions, crashes

I-76 closed from Brush to Nebraska state line due to adverse driving conditions, crashes

Both directions of I-76 remained closed on Friday afternoon from Brush to the Nebraska state line due to adverse driving conditions and multiple crashes.

#I76 westbound: Road closed due to safety concerns between the Nebraska Border and US 6. Highway closed from Brush to Nebraska state line due to adverse driving conditions and multiple crashes https://t.co/5aMsjwc1TS — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) December 16, 2022

The Colorado Department of Transportation said the interstate was closed in both directions along with other roadways in the area.

There was no estimate on when I-76 would reopen.