I-76 closed from Brush to Nebraska state line due to adverse driving conditions, crashes
Both directions of I-76 remained closed on Friday afternoon from Brush to the Nebraska state line due to adverse driving conditions and multiple crashes.
The Colorado Department of Transportation said the interstate was closed in both directions along with other roadways in the area.
There was no estimate on when I-76 would reopen.
