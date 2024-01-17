I-70 Vail Pass closed in both directions, "lengthy delay" in Colorado mountains

Colorado weather: Warmer for Denver, windy and snowy for the high country

Travel problems continued Wednesday in Colorado's high country as a big portion of Interstate 70 was closed for what the Colorado Department of Transportation called a "lengthy delay." CDOT announced Wednesday morning that I-70 Vail Pass was closed in both directions from Vail to Copper Mountain for winter maintenance work.

⛔️ UPDATE 9 AM: I-70 Vail Pass (from Vail to Copper Mountain) is CLOSED in both directions for winter maintenance work. Motorists may seek the southern alternate route via US 24 & CO 9. Be advised the alternate route is icy and snowpacked. Be prepared! — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) January 17, 2024

Drivers were encouraged to take the southern alternate route via US 24 & CO 9 but warned that it was icy and snowpacked.

Vail Pass on I-70 was closed on Wednesday morning. CDOT

CDOT posted on X, previously known as Twitter, that "we can not place an exact time on the re-opening I-70."

Yes, today. However, we can not place an exact time on the re-opening I-70. The is a lengthy delay of several hours. Re-opening depends on the amount of snow that needs to be cleared by maintenance teams and the weather. The team strives for safe and swift operations. — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) January 17, 2024

Meanwhile, Highway 40 over Berthoud Pass remained closed on Wednesday morning due to safety concerns following an avalanche that buried some vehicles over the weekend. Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation said the heavy snow that's been falling this week led to two more snow slides on Tuesday and that the closure of the highway -- which started on Sunday -- would remain in place for a while longer as the substantial snow-clearing effort continues.