I-70 Vail Pass closed in both directions, "lengthy delay" in Colorado mountains
Travel problems continued Wednesday in Colorado's high country as a big portion of Interstate 70 was closed for what the Colorado Department of Transportation called a "lengthy delay." CDOT announced Wednesday morning that I-70 Vail Pass was closed in both directions from Vail to Copper Mountain for winter maintenance work.
Drivers were encouraged to take the southern alternate route via US 24 & CO 9 but warned that it was icy and snowpacked.
CDOT posted on X, previously known as Twitter, that "we can not place an exact time on the re-opening I-70."
Meanwhile, Highway 40 over Berthoud Pass remained closed on Wednesday morning due to safety concerns following an avalanche that buried some vehicles over the weekend. Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation said the heavy snow that's been falling this week led to two more snow slides on Tuesday and that the closure of the highway -- which started on Sunday -- would remain in place for a while longer as the substantial snow-clearing effort continues.
