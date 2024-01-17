Local News

I-70 Vail Pass closed in both directions, "lengthy delay" in Colorado mountains

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado weather: Warmer for Denver, windy and snowy for the high country
Colorado weather: Warmer for Denver, windy and snowy for the high country 02:26

Travel problems continued Wednesday in Colorado's high country as a big portion of Interstate 70 was closed for what the Colorado Department of Transportation called a "lengthy delay." CDOT announced Wednesday morning that I-70 Vail Pass was closed in both directions from Vail to Copper Mountain for winter maintenance work.   

Drivers were encouraged to take the southern alternate route via US 24 & CO 9 but warned that it was icy and snowpacked. 

vail-snow-frame-2506.jpg
Vail Pass on I-70 was closed on Wednesday morning.  CDOT

CDOT posted on X, previously known as Twitter, that "we can not place an exact time on the re-opening I-70."

Meanwhile, Highway 40 over Berthoud Pass remained closed on Wednesday morning due to safety concerns following an avalanche that buried some vehicles over the weekend. Officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation said the heavy snow that's been falling this week led to two more snow slides on Tuesday and that the closure of the highway -- which started on Sunday -- would remain in place for a while longer as the substantial snow-clearing effort continues.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on January 17, 2024 / 9:49 AM MST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.