I-70 closure in Glenwood Canyon set for next week to remove rolled semi

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

The eastbound lanes of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon will be closed next Wednesday so crews can remove the semi that crashed on Thursday. The crash happened just before 10 a.m. Thursday at mile marker 130, about three miles west of Dotsero, just outside the canyon. 

It took more than an hour to extricate the driver, a 38-year-old male from California. His injuries were not life-threatening. 

Crews had to empty the tractor's saddle tanks, the side-mounted fuel tanks, before uprighting the truck. Colorado State Patrol doesn't know what load the semi was carrying, only that it was light or no load. 

The daytime closure is scheduled for the eastbound lanes on Wednesday, July 13. What caused the crash is being investigated.   

