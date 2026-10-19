I-25 expansion in Northern Colorado nearing completion

Northern Colorado drivers could see some relief from years of construction along Interstate 25 as the Colorado Department of Transportation prepares to shift northbound traffic onto newly constructed lanes as early as December.

CDOT announced that crews will begin painting new lane striping this week, a step toward opening the expanded northbound lanes between Mead and Berthoud. The traffic shift is expected to happen sometime in December or January.

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The project has brought repeated traffic shifts and delays to a stretch of interstate used by drivers commuting through Northern Colorado and traveling between the region and the Denver metro area.

The construction has made planning trips around traffic a challenge for some drivers.

"I feel like there's always construction," said Trenton Stickney, a driver who regularly travels through the area. "Never try to go in rush hour because the traffic is just atrocious."

During the project, crews shifted southbound traffic to the north side of the interstate to make room for expanded shoulders and express lanes. Traffic was later moved to the opposite side as construction continued.

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Stickney said the ongoing work has changed how often he chooses to drive on I-25.

"I-25 is great, you know. Actually, no, for quite a while now, I-25 has not been great. I've avoided going down to Denver. I've avoided coming up [toward Fort Collins]," Stickney said.

When possible, Stickney looks for alternate routes to avoid the interstate.

"If I can take another highway to try to avoid I-25, that's what I'll do," Stickney said.

Douglas Kennell, another driver, said the traffic volume along the northern stretch of I-25 surprised him after a recent trip to Cheyenne.

"I always thought the traffic was bad around Colorado Springs and into Denver, but like yesterday, I came up to Cheyenne. It seemed like north of Denver, north of Thornton, I was utterly amazed [at] the amount of traffic that there was," Kennell said.

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The upcoming northbound traffic shift could help ease some of the frustration for drivers who regularly use the interstate.

"I'm glad they're opening up some new stuff because yeah, it definitely adds to the commute," Stickney said.

Kennell said he hopes the change will make traveling through the area easier.

"If this opening will help, that'll make it much nicer for people in the north end of town," Kennell said.

Drivers should not expect speed enforcement cameras in the construction zone to disappear with the upcoming traffic shift. CDOT says the cameras are not permanent, but they will remain in place until all construction crews have cleared the project.

While the new northbound lanes are expected to open in December or January, construction and the implementation of toll cameras will continue until the remaining work is complete.