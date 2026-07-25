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I-25 crash in Denver kills pedestrian, injures multiple others

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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Multiple people were injured, and one person was killed in a crash on I-25 in Denver early Saturday morning.

The Denver Police Department said multiple people suffered serious injuries in the crash, which occurred near Auraria Parkway. Authorities temporarily closed northbound lanes of the interstate while officers investigated the scene.

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Traffic camera footage shows multiple first responders on the scene of a crash near Auraria Parkway in Denver Colorado Department of Transportation

In a later update, the police shared that a pedestrian was killed in that collision. They said the person exited their vehicle when it stalled and was struck by oncoming traffic.

Police have not yet released the identity of the person who was killed or the number of people involved in the crash.

The DPD says the crash remains under investigation.

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