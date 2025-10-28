Hurricane Melissa is one of the strongest hurricanes ever recorded in the Atlantic

Hurricane Melissa is among the strongest hurricanes to have formed in the Atlantic Ocean since records have been kept, ranking as one the most powerful storms in terms of both wind strength and pressure.

The storm, which formed last week, was an "extremely dangerous" Category 5 hurricane as it made landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

With maximum sustained winds of 185 mph, Melissa was tied with two other hurricanes for the strongest landfall on record in the Atlantic. Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and a 1935 storm known as the Labor Day hurricane, before storms were named the way they are now, both clocked winds of 185 mph when they made landfall.

A graphic shows the four strongest hurricanes to make landfall in the Atlantic based on wind speed. CBS News

Two other Atlantic storms also recorded similarly powerful winds at one point but were less extreme when they made landfall: Hurricane Gilbert in 1988 and Hurricane Wilma in 2005.

Hurricane Allen in 1980 had the strongest winds, recorded at 190 mph.

A hurricane's strength is also measured by its pressure, measured in millibars. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, hurricanes typically get stronger as their pressure decreases.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Melissa had a minimum central pressure of 892 millibars, tying it with the 1935 Labor Day hurricane.

Only Gilbert and Wilma were ahead of Melissa. Wilma recorded a minimum sea level pressure of 882 millibars, and Gilbert had a minimum central pressure of 888 millibars.