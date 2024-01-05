Hundreds of Colorado vendors prepare for 118th National Western Stock Show

A favorite Colorado tradition is all ready to kick into action this weekend. Events for the 118th National Western Stock Show begin Saturday.

Hundreds of vendors are using all day Friday to make sure their stands are up and ready for the big day. Samsville, a Native American jewelry shop, has been coming to the stock show for two decades now. They say even after this long, it still takes a while to set up.

"It's a lot of work," Brandon Leno, Manager said. "We construct everything from the ground up. We have been doing this about three days now.

Along with businesses, families are also inside the stock show picking up their tickets early. Families told CBS News Colorado that they don't want to wait in long lines.

"We just want to get ahead of it," said Christy Lagerstrom, an attendee. "We don't want to be in the long lines so today, it was perfect."

This is the Lagerstroms 11th year attending the stock show. The family calls it their yearly family event. They love everything this show has to offer.

"I just love watching the rodeo and I like all the animals," Bryson Lagerstrom said. "I love people riding them. It's just amazing, especially the food."

There are a couple of things people need to know before they arrive. If you don't want to wait in long lines for tickets, you can either download them on your phone or print them at home.

For parking, there are multiple areas to ease traffic. Travelers can go to Coors Field parking lot. There is a shuttle running every 15 minutes starting Saturday at 8:00 a.m. Attendees can also take RTD. This service provides a route that goes directly to the show.

Organizers say whatever decision you make, make sure you arrive early. There are hundreds of thousands of people set to be there over the next two weeks.

The Stock Show runs from Jan. 6 through Jan. 21.