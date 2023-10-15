Hundreds of Coloradans rally at State Capitol in solidarity with Palestinians

Hundreds rallied in front of the capitol holding signs and chanting, even sharing stories of their families in Gaza.

"As an American Palestinian, it is really sad to see this situation and feel that your voice is not being heard," said Moe Aduan, a volunteer at the event.

Crowds stood in solidarity, with many attendees expressing their frustrations.

"We're trying to revolt against the aggression and the violence of [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's government and trying to call for peace of the Palestinians," Aduan said.

"Fourteen members of my family, specifically, were killed, 10 of those being children," said one protester.

She shared her story, but asked to remain anonymous, afraid of the potential backlash she may receive for speaking out.

"I feel a lot of guilt being here in the United States when the United States is funding Israel to kill my family," she said.

This rally went on as the war marched into its eighth day with Israel firing back for the deadly attacks by Hamas a week ago.

The violence has already taken thousands of lives.

Israel says at least 1,300 people there, most of them civilians, have been killed since Oct. 7 and in Gaza, the Health Ministry said Sunday that Israeli airstrikes have killed more than 2,300 people, including 724 children.

"We support a peaceful transition for the Palestinian people to earn their state," Aduan said.

The focus on protecting lives is shared by Tal Diamant, the co-chair for the Israeli-American Council's Colorado chapter.

"We're so grateful to live in a country where the right of speech is respected," he said.

Diamant says it's not a matter of standing with one side.

"We at the Israeli Council are working, actually, on several fronts to address. This is a current crisis we are dealing with, but there has been a lot of antisemitism and we are really working hard right now to fight those things so we have a better future," he said.

"We are against any violence and we are against any harm to any civilians on both sides," Aduan said.

While Saturday's rally was in support of Palestine, there is another rally scheduled for Sunday on behalf of Israel.