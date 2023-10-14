Palestinian family says they're experiencing threats to home, business in the wake of recent violence in Israel and Gaza Strip

In what has otherwise been a peaceful neighborhood in Greenwood Village, Reema Wahdan, and her family are now facing a new kind of fear.

"I don't know when, but someone actually shot a bullet through my living room," said Wahdan. "This is a different level of hate."

Wahdan believes someone shot into her home sometime between Wednesday and Thursday this week amidst rising hate toward those in the Palestinian community.

This comes as chaos and violence continue to unfold in Israel and the Gaza Strip.

"This is a different level of uncertainty and violence that has abrupted against our community. We have never seen it this high," said Wahdan who is also the director of the Palestinian Club. "I didn't hear the shot and when I noticed it I thought it was just a wire from my cable or TV… when I showed it to my husband and my brother, they were like 'this is a bullet.'"

Greenwood Village police officers were at Wahdan's home on Friday investigating the bullet hole and say they have already increased patrols following recent world events:

Greenwood Village Police responded to a report of a bullet hole discovered by the homeowner inside the home on Friday, October 13. Officers recovered what appeared to be a bullet from the home. The homeowner was unsure when the incident happened. We have no information at this time to suggest the homeowner was specifically targeted. We have had no other similar reports in the area. The case remains under active investigation, and we have no other information at this time. GVPD routinely patrols this neighborhood, however, we have increased our presence due to recent world events.

This incident, however, is not the only thing that's left a mark on Wahdan's community.

"We've had multiple threats against our business. Several people calling in and saying that we're going to kill you essentially," she said.

CBS News Colorado is not disclosing the name of Wahdan's business out of her concern that these threats may continue.

Denver police says the investigation into those threats are ongoing:

The Denver Police Department has been providing extra patrols around synagogues and mosques since Saturday and have been in contact with representatives from both the Jewish and Muslim communities to learn about any specific safety concerns that may arise.

"Our business has been really established just to bring people together so that we can talk and come together," said Wahdan.

Wahdan still has hope people here in the Denver metro area can still come together despite hate and reiterates her message that she and other Palestinians are just standing up for the peace and freedom of their people without the suffering of others.

"We as a Palestinian community are saying we need an end to this violence. Violence to the Israeli citizens and to the Palestinians. We want an end to it. We want peaceful negotiations," said Wahdan.