Human remains found in Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Human remains were found in Rocky Mountain National Park in Northern Colorado on Wednesday. According to the park, the remains were located in an area near the Alpine Visitor Center.

The center is located along Trail Ridge Road. 

Park Law Enforcement Rangers said they responded and are leading the investigation. 

The Larimer County Coroner's Office will confirm a positive identification of the individual and release additional information when the next-of-kin is identified and has been notified.

Rocky Mountain National Park is located about 66 miles northwest of Denver near the town of Estes Park.   

