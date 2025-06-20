Human remains found in Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park

Human remains were found in Rocky Mountain National Park in Northern Colorado on Wednesday. According to the park, the remains were located in an area near the Alpine Visitor Center.

COLORADO, UNITED STATES - 2016/07/17: Entrance sign for Rocky Mountain National Park. John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images

The center is located along Trail Ridge Road.

Park Law Enforcement Rangers said they responded and are leading the investigation.

Alpine Visitor Center in Rocky Mountain National Park. CBS

The Larimer County Coroner's Office will confirm a positive identification of the individual and release additional information when the next-of-kin is identified and has been notified.

Rocky Mountain National Park is located about 66 miles northwest of Denver near the town of Estes Park.

Views while ascending and descending the Rocky Mountain National Park's Alpine Visitor Center, in Grand Lake, Colorado. NurPhoto/Getty Images