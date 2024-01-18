After discovery of human head and hands, investigators in western Colorado attempt to identify remains

The identity of a person or people whose remains were found at a western Colorado home is a mystery so far. Someone's head and someone's hands were found late last week at a property that had recently been sold in Grand Junction.

The head was found in a chest or deep freezer, according to KREX-TV, which reported that the discovery was made by people who purchased the two-story home and were doing a cleanup in the front yard. The house is located on the 2900 block of Pinyon Avenue. Pinyon Avenue is close to the intersection of Orchard Avenue and 28 3/4 Road.

"A thorough and detailed investigation is the top priority," the Mesa County Sheriff's Office wrote in a news release, describing their investigation as a homicide. "Our hope is to positively identify the victim while remaining respectful of the victim and the victim's family."

Officials from the sheriff's office say extensive testing on the human remains is in progress. They said "these types of tests take a significant amount of time" but didn't go into detail about what tests are being performed.

Video from outside the home after the discovery showed some investigators wearing protective suits and face masks.

Anyone who has information about the grisly discovery that might be able to help with the investigation is asked to contact Investigator Kandyce Stuckenschneider at the following phone number: 970-244-3266.