Human head found in freezer of home in western Colorado

Deputies in western Colorado responded to a report of a suspicious situation late last week and wound up finding a human head in a freezer. It happened on Friday at a home on the 2900 block of Pinyon Avenue in Grand Junction.

The property had been sold recently and some people who were cleaning the home were the ones who contacted authorities, according to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office. They said that they thought they might have discovered human remains there.

KREX-TV reports that the freezer was in the front yard of the property and that it was a chest freezer or deep freezer. The Western Slope television station also reported that the people who were cleaning were the new homeowners. They called police after finding a bag with what they thought might be human remains inside.

Authorities are now investigating a possible homicide and haven't shared much more details except to say that investigators believe there isn't any ongoing threat to the public and this is an "isolated incident."

Pinyon Avenue is located in central Grand Junction, not far from the intersection of Orchard Avenue and 28 3/4 Road.