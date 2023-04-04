Hugh Jackman urges sunscreen use amid his latest skin cancer scare. What to know about SPF.

Best sunscreens for summer 2022 Best sunscreens for summer 2022 04:38

Hugh Jackman is urging his followers to wear sunscreen amid his latest skin cancer scare. In a video posted to his social media Monday, the actor, wearing a bandage on his nose, shared he had two biopsies done.

"I just went to my doctor... and she just saw little things — could be or could not be basal cell, in her opinion. She doesn't know," the 54-year-old shared. "Summer is coming for those of us here in the Northern Hemisphere. Please wear sunscreen. It's just not worth it no matter how much you want to tan. Trust me, trust me, trust me."

According to the American Cancer Society, basal cell carcinoma is the most common type of skin cancer. About 8 out of 10 skin cancers are basal cell carcinomas. It's the same type President Biden was recently treated for.

Skin cancer is also the most common form of cancer in the United States, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation.

You’ve heard me talk about my basal cell carcinomas before. And I’m going to keep talking about them, if need be. If just one person remembers to put on sunscreen with a high SPF, I’m happy. pic.twitter.com/J1srAzWQt0 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 3, 2023

This isn't the first time the "Wolverine" star has spoken out about his skin health. Jackman was previously treated for basal cell carcinoma in 2013, 2014 and 2016 — and posted similar warnings on social media urging others to learn from his mistakes.

So, how can you protect yourself?

Wear sunscreen: The American Cancer Society recommends using a broad spectrum sunscreen (which protects against both UVA and UVB rays) with a sun protection factor, or SPF, value of 30 or higher. You should be wearing this level of sunscreen every day, even on cloudy days, according to the American Academy of Dermatology.

Use the right amount: "Apply enough sunscreen to cover all skin not covered by clothing. Most adults need about 1 ounce — or enough to fill a shot glass — to fully cover their body," the American Academy of Dermatology advises, adding not to forget the tops of your feet, neck, ears and head. "When outdoors, reapply sunscreen every two hours, or after swimming or sweating."

Wear sun-protective clothing: In addition to sunscreen, wearing lightweight and long-sleeved shirts, pants, wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses with UV protection agains the sun's ultraviolet rays can also help protect your skin. "For more effective sun protection, select clothing with an ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) label," the American Academy of Dermatology says.

Limit exposure: Try to limit exposure to the sun's UV rays by seeking shade, especially when the sun is at its strongest, typically between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. While most exposure to UV rays comes from the sun, it can also come from man-made sources, including indoor tanning beds and sun lamps, the American Cancer Society adds. Skin health experts recommend avoiding those.

Check yourself: If you notice new or suspicious spots on your skin, including anything changing, itching or bleeding, see your dermatologist.