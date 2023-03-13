Watch CBS News
2023 March Madness TV schedule, announcers: How to watch NCAA Tournament, tipoff times, TV channels, bracket

NCAA Tournament: CU women's team goes dancing again, Denver hosting men's games
By Matt Norlander 

(CBS SPORTS) - Are you ready for the madness that will be taking placing during the 2023 NCAA Tournament? You better be as March Madness is just about ready to tipoff in earnest with the First Four games taking center stage in Dayton, Ohio, this week. The NCAA Tournament kicks into gear with 68 teams all vying to become the 2022-23 national champion. On the call for the March Madness festivities this year will be a number of notable voices along with some new names in visible roles.

Gonzaga v Saint Mary's
Anton Watson of the Gonzaga Bulldogs drives against Mitchell Saxen of the Saint Mary's Gaels in the championship game of the West Coast Conference basketball tournament at the Orleans Arena on March 7, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ethan Miller / Getty Images

This NCAA Tournament mark the last for an icon of the event's TV coverage. Lead play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz will step away from his college basketball broadcasting role after calling his 32nd Final Four. Nantz will remain with CBS for coverage of golf and the NFL, but he will be handing off his college basketball role to Ian Eagle, who will be the Final Four play-by-play voice starting in 2024.

A couple new names in prominent positions are longtime NBA coach and current TNT television analyst Stan Van Gundy, who will serve as an analyst for game action, and former Villanova coach Jay Wright, who will step in as a studio analyst for the first time. Those who have been watching CBS college basketball coverage throughout the regular season have seen Wright in his new role already, but this will be his first Big Dance in the studio since his 21-year run with the Wildcats that featured two national titles.

Let's take a look at the 2023 March Madness announcing teams as well as the complete schedule for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

2023 March Madness announcing teams

Play-by-Play / Analyst // Reporter

  • Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson*
  • Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce*
  • Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Evan Washburn*
  • Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi*
  • Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Avery Johnson // Andy Katz
  • Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Jamie Erdahl
  • Spero Dedes / Deb Antonelli // AJ Ross
  • Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson
  • Tom McCarthy / Avery Johnson // Jon Rothstein

* Regional Weekend announce teams

2023 NCAA Tournament schedule, dates

First Four

Tuesday, March 14
UD Arena, Dayton

TIME (Mountain Time)GAMETV / STREAM
4:40 p.m.(16) SE Missouri State vs. (16) Texas A&M-CC
Tom McCarthy / Avery Johnson // Jon Rothstein		truTV (watch live)
7:10 p.m.(11) Pittsburgh vs. (11) Mississippi State
Tom McCarthy / Avery Johnson // Jon Rothstein
truTV (watch live)

Wednesday, March 15
UD Arena, Dayton

TIME (MT)GAMETV / STREAM
4:40 p.m.(16) Fairleigh DIckinson vs. (16) Texas Southern
Tom McCarthy / Avery Johnson // Jon Rothstein		truTV (watch live)
7:10 p.m.(11) Nevada vs. (11) Arizona State
Tom McCarthy / Avery Johnson // Jon Rothstein
truTV (watch live)

First round

Thursday, March 16
Legacy Arena -- Birmingham | Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines | Amway Center -- Orlando | Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento

TIME (MT)GAMETV / STREAM
10:15 a.m.(9) Maryland vs. (8) West Virginia
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
CBS (watch live)
10:40 a.m.(13) Furman vs. (4) Virginia
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi
truTV (watch live)
11:40 a.m.(10) Utah State vs. (7) Missouri
Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson
TNT (watch live)
12 p.m.(16) Howard vs. (1) Kansas
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
TBS (watch live)
12:45 p.m.(16) Play-in vs. (1) Alabama
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
CBS (watch live)
1:10 p.m.(12) College of Charleston vs. (5) San Diego State
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi
CBS (watch live)
2:10 p.m.(15) Princeton vs. (2) Arizona
Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson
TNT (watch live)
2:30 p.m.(9) Illinois vs. (8) Arkansas
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
TBS (watch live)
4:50 p.m.(9) Auburn vs. (8) Iowa
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
TNT (watch live)
5:10 p.m.(12) Oral Roberts vs. (5) Duke
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi
CBS (watch live)
5:25 p.m.(15) Colgate vs. (2) Texas
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
TBS (watch live)
5:35 p.m.(10) Boise State vs. (7) Northwestern
Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson
truTV (watch live)
7:20 p.m.(16) Northern Kentucky vs. (1) Houston
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
TNT (watch live)
7:40 p.m.(13) Lousiana vs. (4) Tennessee
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Stan Van Gundy // Lauren Shehadi
CBS (watch live)
7:55 p.m.(10) Penn State vs. (7) Texas A&M
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
TBS (watch live)
8:05 p.m.(15) UNC Asheville vs. (2) UCLA
Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Dana Jacobson
truTV (watch live)

Friday, March 17
MVP Arena -- Albany | Nationwide Arena -- Columbus | Ball Arena -- Denver | Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro

TIME (MT)GAMETV / STREAM
10:15 a.m.(10) USC vs. (7) Michigan State
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Jamie Erdahl
CBS (watch live)
10:40 a.m.(14) Kennesaw State vs. (3) Xavier
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Evan Washburn
truTV (watch live)
11:30 a.m.(14) UC Stanta Barbara vs. (3) Baylor
Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Avery Johnson // Andy Katz
TNT (watch live)
12 p.m.(12) VCU vs. (5) Saint Mary's
Spero Dedes / Deb Antonelli // AJ Ross
TBS (watch live)
12:45 p.m.(15) Vermont vs. (2) Marquette
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Jamie Erdahl
CBS (watch live)
1:10 p.m.(11) Play-in vs. (6) Iowa State
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Evan Washburn
truTV (watch live)
2 p.m.(11) NC State vs. (6) Creighton
Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Avery Johnson // Andy Katz
TNT (watch live)
2:30 p.m.(13) Iona vs. (4) UConn
Spero Dedes / Deb Antonelli // AJ Ross
TBS (watch live)
4:50 p.m.(16) Play-in vs. (1) Purdue
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Jamie Erdahl
TNT (watch live)
5:10 p.m.(11) Providence vs. (6) Kentucky
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Evan Washburn
CBS (watch live)
5:25 p.m.(12) Drake vs. (5) Miami
Spero Dedes / Deb Antonelli // AJ Ross
TBS (watch live)
5:35 p.m.(14) Grand Canyon vs. (3) Gonzaga
Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Avery Johnson // Andy Katz
truTV (watch live)
7:20 p.m.(9) FAU vs. (8) Memphis
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Jamie Erdahl
TNT (watch live)
7:40 p.m.(14) Montana State vs. (3) Kansas State
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Evan Washburn
CBS (watch live)
7:55 p.m.(13) Kent State vs. (4) Indiana
Spero Dedes / Deb Antonelli // AJ Ross
TBS (watch live)
8:05 p.m.(11) Play-in vs. (6) TCU
Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Avery Johnson // Andy Katz
truTV (watch live)

Second round

Saturday, March 18 -- 10:10 a.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
Legacy Arena -- Birmingham | Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines | Amway Center -- Orlando | Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento

Sunday, March 19 -- 10:10 a.m. start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
MVP Arena -- Albany | Nationwide Arena -- Columbus | Ball Arena -- Denver | Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro

Sweet 16

Thursday, March 23 -- 4:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Friday, March 24 -- 4:30 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville

Elite Eight

Saturday, March 25 -- 4:09 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
Madison Square Garden -- New York | T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Tuesday, March 26 -- 12:20 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City | KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville

Final Four

Saturday, April 1 -- 4:09 p.m. start (CBS)
NRG Stadium -- Houston

National Championship

Monday, April 3 -- 9:20 p.m. (CBS)
NRG Stadium -- Houston

First published on March 13, 2023 / 8:36 AM

