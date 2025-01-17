How to keep your pets safe in this weekend's arctic freeze hitting Colorado

With the Arctic freeze on its way to Colorado and expected to last for several days, it's important to keep your pets well-protected during this deep freeze.

The first thing you can do is invest in heated dog bowls. This is to make sure your dog bowl doesn't freeze. Also, use a plastic bowl to prevent the dog's tongue from freezing to it.

Also, make sure you have the proper shelter in place. It needs to be well insulated to help your dog maintain body heat and the floor also needs to be elevated off the ground. The shelter should also protect the dog from moisture, wind, and sun, and have a door that is pointed away from the direction of the wind with a moveable flap allowing for easy exit and entry.

It's also crucial to recognize the signs that your dog is suffering from the cold. If the dog is shivering, its tail is tucked under its body, the dog is whining, excessively licking, reluctant to move, and is curled up with its nose tucked into its body.

Johner Images

"I'm sure you will not leave yourself outside. You will not leave your kids outside. You will not even leave your belongings outside. You even put your car in the garage. So, why is it different for a dog?" said Lorie Turton, owner of Maw & Paw Pet Market.

If your dog is showing any signs of hypothermia, bring them inside and seek veterinary treatment immediately. Dogs are less tolerant of the cold than humans.

"When they come in from outside, brush the remaining snow off their bodies and let them dry off because it can make them cold. Just imagine wearing wet socks. You wouldn't want to wear wet socks around the house after you have cleaned up the driveway. You take off your boots and everything else. Do the same thing and treat your animals the same way," Turton said.