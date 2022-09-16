How hot did Denver Public Schools classrooms get during last week's heat wave?

A September heat wave is being blamed for forcing students out of their classrooms at more than 30 Denver Public Schools.

"It's hot, very hot," 11-year-old Ingrid said.

CBS

But how hot was it?

A music room at Goldrick Elementary reached 85 degrees, at 5:30 a.m. while the temperature outside sat at 62 degrees.

"Anytime the classrooms reach into the 80s we get concerned," Trena Marsal said.

Marsal is the facilities director for DPS she says air conditioning planned for 24 of the 55 schools without it, will make it easier to avoid those concerns.

But it will come at a cost the last estimate by the district was at least $262 million to run a/c in those 55 schools every year.

"Increases in cost due to inflation supply chain issues I expect that the $262 million is much greater today to be able to operate a/c in all of those facilities," Marsal said.

Data from the heat mitigation team for Sept. 7 show a majority of classrooms being tracked hit 80 degrees and early.

CBS

Teachers reported "classrooms are getting really hot" and "good thing it's half a day because it's hot."

By 1:30 p.m. Lake Middle school recorded a temp of 93 degrees.

Medical experts say that kind of heat can cause problems.

"Kids have less of the reserve. for how much they can sweat and kind of cool themselves off they get thirsty earlier and get dehydrated more easily, so the younger the kids the higher the risk is for dehydration and heat exhaustion." Malcolm Anderson said.

On top of that, Anderson, a hospitalist with Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children says recognizing the signs of heat exhaustion isn't always easy.

"It's harder for kids because they are still learning their bodies and their bodies are changing every day so it's important as a parent and as adults as coaches and teachers to keep an eye on things and make sure they are doing ok," Anderson said.

CBS

That same report shows there was no beating the heat. As schools were releasing students early a south high school classroom was at 95 degrees, while the gym at George Washington topped out at 98 degrees.