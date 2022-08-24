Watch CBS News
Local News

House likely a total loss after Jefferson County fire. Three people, three dogs, bird all survived.

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A house in Jefferson County is likely a total loss after it caught fire Wednesday morning.

The fire happened near the 14000 block of West 22nd Avenue, in the Applewood neighborhood. West Metro and Arvada Fire crews were there around 8 a.m.

fa7-2ccxeae1pny.jpg
West Metro Fire Rescue

Neighbors tell CBS News Colorado that everyone got out okay, including the pets.

Just before 10 a.m., West Metro Fire said three people were inside but made it out okay and firefighters rescued three dogs and a bird.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on August 24, 2022 / 9:58 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.