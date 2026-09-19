House fire in south Denver metro area displaces residents, two pets killed

The American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming is helping three people in Littleton who lost their home in a fire on Friday.

According to South Metro Fire Rescue, firefighters were called to the home in the 1500 block of W. Shepperd Avenue around 8:20 p.m. Littleton Police responded to help while firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control.

South Metro Fire Rescue

Almost two hours later, SMFR said the fire was out. Video footage of the scene shows significant damage to the home's interior.

Although three residents were displaced, they said no injuries were reported among the residents or first responders. However, two cats were killed in the fire.

South Metro Fire Rescue

SMFR says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.