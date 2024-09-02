Thousands of hotel workers are on strike. Here's a list of hotels that are impacted.

Workers at major hotel chains begin strike Workers at major hotel chains begin strike 02:10

Ten thousand hotel workers across the U.S. went on strike beginning Sunday, with employees at major chains including Marriott and Hyatt walking off the job in cities including Boston, San Francisco, San Jose and Seattle. The strike comes as millions of Americans are traveling over the busy Labor Day weekend.

The Unite Here union, which represents more than 40,000 workers, has been locked in contract negotiations with several big hotel chains, including Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott and Omni.

In a statement on Sunday, the union said it's seeking higher wages, fairer workloads and the reversal of pandemic-era job cuts. Some hotel workers must take on a second job to make ends meet, even as room rates have hit record highs and hotel chains are booking billions in annual profits, Unite Here claims.

"Since COVID, they're expecting us to give five-star service with three-star staff," Elena Duran, a server at Marriott's Palace Hotel in San Francisco for 33 years, said in the Unite Here statement. "A couple weeks ago, we were at 98% occupancy, but they only put three servers when we used to be a team of four or five. It's too much pressure on us to go faster and faster instead of calling in more people to work."

How long will the strike last?

The strikes are scheduled to last up to three days at each of the hotels, according to the union, which is urging travelers to avoid eating, sleeping or meeting at any hotel where workers are striking.

Michael D'Angelo, Hyatt's head of labor relations for the Americas, said the company's hotels have contingency plans to minimize the impact of the strikes. "We are disappointed that Unite Here has chosen to strike while Hyatt remains willing to negotiate," he said.

In a statement before the strikes began, Hilton said it was "committed to negotiating in good faith to reach fair and reasonable agreements."

Hotel workers rally and picket at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel on Sept. 2, 2024, in Boston, Massachusetts. Scott Eisen / Getty Images

Marriott didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Here's a list of hotels where workers are striking, along with the number of days the strike is expected to last at each location, according to Unite Here.

Baltimore

Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor — 1 day

Boston

Fairmont Copley Plaza — 3 days

Hampton Inn & Homewood Suites by Hilton Boston Seaport — 3 days

Hilton Boston Logan Airport — 3 days

Hilton Boston Park Plaza — 3 days

Greenwich, Connecticut

Hyatt Regency Greenwich — 3 days

Honolulu, Hawaii

Hilton Hawaiian Village — 3 days

Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach — 3 days

The Royal Hawaiian (Marriott Luxury Collection) — 3 days

Sheraton Princess Kaiulani (Marriott) — 3 days

Sheraton Waikiki (Marriott) — 3 days

Waikiki Beach Marriott — 3 days

Westin Moana Surfrider (Marriott) — 3 days



Kauai, Hawaii

Sheraton Kauai Resort (Marriott) — 3 days



San Francisco

Grand Hyatt Union Square — 3 days

Hilton Union Square — 3 days

Westin St. Francis (Marriott) — 3 days

Palace Hotel (Marriott Luxury Collection) — 3 days

Grand Hyatt SFO — 3 days

San Diego

Hilton San Diego Bayfront — 2 days

San Jose

DoubleTree by Hilton San Jose — 3 days

Signia by Hilton San Jose — 3 days

Seattle

DoubleTree by Hilton Seattle Airport — 2 days

Hilton Seattle Airport & Conference Center — 2 days

Westin Seattle (Marriott) — 2 days

—with reporting by the Associated Press.