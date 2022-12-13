Colorado experts seeing some success in efforts to remind residents to get flu vaccine

Hospitals across Colorado concerned about the rise in RSV, flu, COVID leading up to the holidays

Flu rates are soaring in the state. Colorado's not alone in terms of where it's at with high flu cases. Doctors hope to prevent cases from getting to a point where health care systems become overwhelmed.

According to CDPHE, influenza hospitalizations rates are higher at this time of year than any season in the previous decade.

About 1.7 million Coloradans have gotten their flu vaccine. CDPHE say it's seen a lot of success in sending texts and email messages to people reminding them to get vaccinated.

Colorado is on pace to exceed last year's flu vaccination numbers, but the numbers are behind where the state was at this point of the flu season two years ago.

National Jewish Health, a leading respiratory hospital, says it's seen an uptick in the number of patients coming in with respiratory symptoms related a viral infection.

"We are seeing adults getting admitted with RSV and COVID and flu as well as with the pediatric population. I think it's definitely concerning," said Dr. Carrie Horn, Chief Medical Officer at National Jewish Health.

There have been 1,700 RSV-associated hospitalizations in the Denver metro area since Oct. 1.

Public health experts say pandemic precautions like masking could make the population more susceptible to illness. Horn says there's no single way our bodies handle infection.

"The more close in time you are to that last infection, the more of those antibodies you usually have hanging around. So they're able to do a quick response to mobilize the other part of your immune system to come along and help," explained Horn. "That's something that we don't have as much of with having a couple of years of masking and not seeing as much flu."

Horn says it's still a good idea for people that are higher risk for severe disease to mask when they're out in public.

CDPHE says they're working on securing another 10,000 doses of flu vaccine to make available through mobile buses as early as this week.

"One thing that we're taking away from our COVID experience both at the state and local public health level, is really filling some gaps I think have been identified in traditional health care delivery settings," said Heather Roth, CDPHE Immunization Branch Chief.

Roth says it's still recommended to get your flu vaccine, and it is safe to get your flu vaccine along with your covid booster.

LINK: CDPHE mobile vaccine clinic schedule

"The flu vaccine can be the difference between having a hospital visit and not," said Roth.

The last day to get your flu and COVID-19 vaccine and have maximum protection before Christmas Eve is Saturday, Dec. 10; Sunday, Dec. 11 is the deadline for Christmas; Saturday, Dec. 17 is the deadline for New Year's Eve

LINK: State of Colorado flu vaccine webpage