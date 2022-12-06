NTSB finds no evidence of control malfunction in Horsetooth Reservoir plane crash
Two pilots were described as reckless and careless by aviation professionals after crashing their aircraft shortly after flying erratically around Horsetooth Reservoir in September. The pilots told investigators the plane suffered a mechanical issue leading up to the crash. The NTSB found no evidence of a flight control malfunction with the airplane.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.