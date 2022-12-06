Watch CBS News
Local News

NTSB finds no evidence of control malfunction in Horsetooth Reservoir plane crash

By Tori Mason

/ CBS Colorado

NTSB finds no evidence of control malfunction in Horsetooth Reservoir plane crash
NTSB finds no evidence of control malfunction in Horsetooth Reservoir plane crash 02:05

Two pilots were described as reckless and careless by aviation professionals after crashing their aircraft shortly after flying erratically around Horsetooth Reservoir in September. The pilots told investigators the plane suffered a mechanical issue leading up to the crash. The NTSB found no evidence of a flight control malfunction with the airplane.

horsetooth-plane-crash-pkg-transfer-frame-596.jpg
CBS
horsetooth-plane-crash-pkg-transfer-frame-2202.jpg
CBS
Tori Mason
tori-mason.jpg

Tori Mason is a reporter at CBS News Colorado. Read her latest reports or check out her bio and send her an email.

First published on December 6, 2022 / 8:33 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.