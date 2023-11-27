At least 10 horses killed in Colorado barn fire
An overnight fire at an equestrian boarding site in Colorado caused the death of at least 10 horses. It happened at a barn in Franktown in Douglas County, near Russellville Road and North State Highway 83.
A caretaker who lives at the property was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after efforts to rescue the horses. Four horses were saved.
The fire started just before 4 a.m. and it destroyed the barn. The cause of the blaze is unknown so far.
The horses had a group of different owners. Authorities are working to contact all the owners of the animals about what happened.
