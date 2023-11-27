Watch CBS News
At least 10 horses killed in Colorado barn fire

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

An overnight fire at an equestrian boarding site in Colorado caused the death of at least 10 horses. It happened at a barn in Franktown in Douglas County, near Russellville Road and North State Highway 83.

A caretaker who lives at the property was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after efforts to rescue the horses. Four horses were saved.

The fire started just before 4 a.m. and it destroyed the barn. The cause of the blaze is unknown so far.

The horses had a group of different owners. Authorities are working to contact all the owners of the animals about what happened.

First published on November 27, 2023 / 9:31 AM MST

