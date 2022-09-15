Watch CBS News
Just how good are you at hopscotch? Find out this weekend

By Jennifer McRae

4 1/2 mile hopscotch being set up at Chatfield State Park
Great Outdoors Colorado's "Generation Wild" will try to beat the world record for the longest hopscotch game this weekend. The 4½ mile game is being set up at Chatfield State Park. 

That course is longer than the 4.2 mile record. The record-breaking event will happen on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. 

"Our 99 Days Outdoors campaign proves that playing outside can be easy – and on September 18th, we're going back to the basics with good, old-fashioned hopscotch," said GOCO Executive Director GOCO Jackie Miller in a statement. "As our biggest activation yet, this hopscotch course will bring people together  outdoors, which is a prize in itself, so let's see if we can break a world record while we're at it!"  

The first 500 people to get there will get free entry into the park. There will be a celebration with games and giveaways.

The course will remain up for public use in the weeks following.  

