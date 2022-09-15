Just how good are you at hopscotch? Find out this weekend
Great Outdoors Colorado's "Generation Wild" will try to beat the world record for the longest hopscotch game this weekend. The 4½ mile game is being set up at Chatfield State Park.
That course is longer than the 4.2 mile record. The record-breaking event will happen on Sunday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m.
"Our 99 Days Outdoors campaign proves that playing outside can be easy – and on September 18th, we're going back to the basics with good, old-fashioned hopscotch," said GOCO Executive Director GOCO Jackie Miller in a statement. "As our biggest activation yet, this hopscotch course will bring people together outdoors, which is a prize in itself, so let's see if we can break a world record while we're at it!"
The first 500 people to get there will get free entry into the park. There will be a celebration with games and giveaways.
The course will remain up for public use in the weeks following.
