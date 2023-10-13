Denver East High School community honors student Luis Garcia on the soccer field, eight months after his death

Amidst a passionate game on the East High Soccer field Thursday night, Santos Garcia and his family watched from the sidelines.

Luis Garcia CBS

"[We're] happy and sad at the same time, because he would've been here," said Santos in Spanish.

This is the first time being back on the field since his son, 16-year-old Luis Garcia, was fatally shot while sitting in his car just outside the Denver high school back in February.

"We're going through a really hard transition," said Santos.

He and his wife, joined by dozens of family members and friends, sat as the East High School soccer community honored Luis and his life with a ceremony at the start of the team's game against the Far Northeast Warriors.

Luis Garcia on the soccer field CBS

"Every player on the team has to work a little bit harder to make up for who Luis was, and they're doing that," said Kirk Bast, Head Varsity Soccer Coach for East High. "He's legitimately one of the hardest working athletes we've ever had."

This would have been Luis' senior year on the soccer team.



CBS

"And we want to make sure his family knows that he will never be forgotten," said Bast.

During the ceremony, players on both teams each gave out a flower to his mother and father, while close teammates spoke about the impact Luis had on them.



CBS

"Every single day at training, he would always be one of the last two to leave," said Clayton Thomas, one of Luis' teammates. "I wish I could have the extra 15 minutes at the end of practice, just one more time."

His parents also received with a framed No. 11 jersey, which was their son's soccer number. Next to it was a photo and plaque with a message of the legacy Luis leaves behind.

CBS

"Just remembering his name, especially the new kids, the freshman, anyone that didn't meet Luis," said Jose Najeia, one of Luis' teammates. "I think should know who he was and how much he's affected everyone on this team."

For Luis's family, words cannot express how much it means to see his coaches rallying for Luis, as well as the continued support from the rest of the East High community.

"I'm really thankful for the school, for the East community for the support that they've given us," said Santos.

"Hardest working kid," said Bast.

With 11 minutes left in the game, the entire field clapped for one minute: a symbol of how his presence will continue to live on among those at East High and on the soccer field he once called home.

"We keep moving forward. Our son may not be with us, not in the physical sense, but spiritually, he's with us."

The family declined to talk about the ongoing investigation and their hope for justice and rather focus on the community's support. As of now, no one has been charged in connection with Luis Garcia's death.

RELATED: School safety remains top conversation following Luis Garcia's shooting death near Denver East High School