Honda recalls almost 250,000 Pilot, Odyssey and other vehicles. See the list.

Honda is recalling almost 250,000 vehicles in the U.S. because their bearings can fail, causing the engines to stall and increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall includes the following makes and model years:

Acura/MDX: 2016-2020

Acura/TLX: 2015-2020

Honda Odyssey: 2018-2019

Honda Pilot: 2016, 2018-2019

Honda Ridgeline: 2017, 2019

Honda said in documents posted Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that connecting rod bearings in the engine can "wear and seize, damaging the engine."

The issue, due to a manufacturing error, could cause the vehicles' engines to run improperly or stall while being driven, increasing the risk of a fire, crash or injury.

The automaker says in documents that it has 1,450 warranty claims due to the problem but no reports of injuries.

Dealers will inspect and repair or replace the engines if needed. Owners will be notified by mail starting Jan. 2.

Owners may also contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138.