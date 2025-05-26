Hometown hero given special recognition in Colorado Memorial Day parade

A chilly and overcast Monday morning couldn't stop thousands of people from lining the streets in Commerce City for its annual Memorial Day parade, which boasts the largest in the state. And this year's event was extra special as an Adams County hometown hero was given special recognition.

Though bundled in blankets and lots of layers, smiles and excitement were abundant along the parade route. That joy shone on the faces of this year's parade grand marshals -- U.S. Marine Corps and Colorado Army National Guard veteran Luis Calzada and U.S. Air Force veteran Tim Gallagher.

"It's awesome and I'm so honored," said Calzada.

U.S. Marine Corps and Colorado Army National Guard veteran Luis Calzada, left, rides in a World War 2-era Willys Jeep at Commerce City's 2025 Memorial Day Parade. CBS

It's a special honor for both men who were nominated by the community to lead the Memorial Day tribute parade. There's added meaning for Calzada, a proud Adams County High School grad and now bus driver for the school district who served 12 years in the military.

"Never thought it would happen," he said of being in the parade. "I grew up here in Commerce City and we've come to this every year since I was a little kid."

In 2001, a then 21-year-old Calzada signed up to serve his country, becoming an infantry machine gunner with the 1st Battalion 6th Marines.

"We're a combat unit, so we did combat operations in Afghanistan and Iraq," he said.

He then joined the Colorado Army National Guard in 2008, helping Coloradans during the historic 2013 flood and wildfires. Calzada also took part in a humanitarian mission to Haiti. It came as no surprise that many people at the parade lined up to shake his hand and thank him for his service.

Luis Calzada is seen in a U.S. Army uniform from when he served in the Colorado National Guard. Luis Calzada

"I get thanks today, but today is not our day as a veteran," explained Calzada. "It's not our day. It's for those who gave the ultimate sacrifice."

Calzada lost friends while serving in Afghanistan and Iraq, and while he honors their sacrifice today and every day, he said Memorial Day and his hometown parade are also a time to celebrate their lives.

"Just celebrating their lives, not so much mourning but celebrating the lives of the individuals that laid down their life for us," he said. "And just being happy in knowing that we live in, by far, one of the greatest countries in the world. Be grateful for what we have."