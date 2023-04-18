Homeowner accused of starting Badger Creek Fire in Park County will face charges

The homeowner accused of starting the Badger Creek Fire in Park County that forced evacuations will face charges. The Park County Sheriff announced that Robert Heneghan will be charged with 4th-degree arson.

Heneghan, 83, is accused of starting a fire on his property that led to the 41-acre wildfire that caused property damage, evacuations and injury to a firefighter. Investigators said starting the fire in the first place violated a local fire ban.

That fire burned 41 acres near Hartsel last week.