Homeless camp cleanup at Logan Street and East 18th Avenue delayed until Thursday

A homeless camp cleanup at Logan Street and East 18th Avenue planned for Wednesday has been delayed until Thursday. Denver police said that two people were shot at the camp on Monday afternoon.

CBS

Both victims in the shooting are experiencing homelessness. Investigators said neither person was involved in the argument that led to the shooting. The suspect has not been identified or arrested.

The cleanup is scheduled to happen at 10 a.m. Thursday from 20th Street to the north, North Washington Street to the east, E. 16th Avenue to the south and Grant Street to the west.