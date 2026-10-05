Home Depot and A Little Help partner to improve Northern Colorado resident's property
Northern Colorado Home Depot employees recently spent their day helping a western Loveland resident with a home improvement project.
The team, known as Team Depot 5943, came to Carol Brumagim's home after reaching out to the nonprofit A Little Help, seeking an opportunity to assist a local veteran or veteran's family. The organization paired the team with Brumagim.
Brumagim's husband passed away, leaving her to maintain the couple's significantly large property. Home Depot employees worked on both the house and yard, clearing weeds and overgrown shrubs, mowing, and taking care of other lawn maintenance.
The work was especially meaningful to Brumagim because she said she could not have taken on the project by herself.
Brumagim told CBS Colorado she was especially grateful that the work was done by employees of a company her husband always loved shopping at.
Brumagim said she was thankful for A Little Help for facilitating the work, and to all the volunteers who helped with her property upkeep. She also noted that the project happened to fall on her birthday.