Home Depot and A Little Help partner to improve Northern Colorado resident's property

Northern Colorado Home Depot employees recently spent their day helping a western Loveland resident with a home improvement project.

Home Team Depot 5943 teamed up with A Little Help to help a Loveland resident spruce up her property. CBS

The team, known as Team Depot 5943, came to Carol Brumagim's home after reaching out to the nonprofit A Little Help, seeking an opportunity to assist a local veteran or veteran's family. The organization paired the team with Brumagim.

Brumagim's husband passed away, leaving her to maintain the couple's significantly large property. Home Depot employees worked on both the house and yard, clearing weeds and overgrown shrubs, mowing, and taking care of other lawn maintenance.

CBS

The work was especially meaningful to Brumagim because she said she could not have taken on the project by herself.

Brumagim told CBS Colorado she was especially grateful that the work was done by employees of a company her husband always loved shopping at.

Home Team Depot 5943 teamed up with A Little Help to assist a veteran's family in Loveland. CBS

Brumagim said she was thankful for A Little Help for facilitating the work, and to all the volunteers who helped with her property upkeep. She also noted that the project happened to fall on her birthday.