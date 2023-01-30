Hit-and-run driver on I-25 allegedly struck van before spinning out and fleeing the scene after injuring other driver

Denver police are looking for the driver of a white van that allegedly struck another van on Interstate 25, spinning out and injuring at least one person before fleeing the area.

The crash happened the night of Jan. 20, Denver police said in a news release Monday. Both the suspect and victim were driving southbound on the highway near Broadway Street - the suspect in a white van and the victim in a maroon Chrysler van.

The suspect was allegedly driving erratically before hitting the maroon van. As a result, it spun out in a complete circle, but the driver allegedly didn't stop and continued driving southbound.

The victim or victims suffered serious bodily injury, according to investigators. They believe the suspect's van now has extensive damage to the passenger side.

If you witnessed this crash or know anything about the van, its driver or their location, Denver police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (720-913-STOP). You can be anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.