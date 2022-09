Hit-and-run crash on Interstate 70 in Denver under investigation

Denver police are investigating a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 70 that took place on Monday morning.

A driver collided with a person who was standing outside of his vehicle on the shoulder at Central Park.

That man was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital.

The driver fled.